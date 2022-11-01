ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thitikul, 19, on top of world rankings for first time

Atthaya Thitikul reached No. 1 in the world prior to her 20th birthday, joining Lydia Ko as the only two players in LPGA history to accomplish the feat. Golf Today provides some bold predictions for this season.
Photos: 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

For the fourth consecutive week, the PGA Tour is in a different country. The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba boasts a fantastic field including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, back-to-back defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and more. Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900 followed closely by Hovland at +1000.
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program

The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
