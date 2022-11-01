Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
kggfradio.com
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
kggfradio.com
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
Burglary suspect arrested in Parsons, Kan.
The Parsons Police Department arrested a male suspect after he allegedly burglarized a residence.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
kggfradio.com
A Parsons Woman Must Repay Medicaid
A Parsons woman was sentenced Thursday in Labette County Circuit Court for one count of forgery and one count of making a false claim to the Kansas Medicaid program. 32-year old Lacinda Morris was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, ordered to attend an in-patient substance abuse program, and also ordered to pay over $9,400 in restitution, after the investigation determined that Morris, whose mother was incarcerated for a time, submitted time sheets for payment from the Medicaid program as if she was providing care for her mother at the time. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
Man turns himself in after Pittsburg hit-and-run injures woman
A Cherokee, Kansas resident turns himself in to Pittsburg police following Friday's hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision
Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.
kggfradio.com
Caney City Council Votes To Rescind Tiered Billing
Caney’s epic water crisis has encountered another proverbial pothole. Late last week we learned of the city of Caney’s rollout of the tiered billing computation method that was going to take place on this current month’s bill. Then we learned early this week that the ill-timed rollout wasn’t going to start until the next billing cycle due in December.
koamnewsnow.com
For sale: Erie High School’s student-built 2-story cabin
ERIE, Kan. — Students from Erie High School’s construction class have been busy over the last few years. They have been building a 2-story cabin. Despite the pandemic interfering with it — the cabin is finally done. Now, it is headed to the auction block. The cabin itself is worth $11,000 but they project the cost to be $15,000 to $17,000. However, if the class were to rebuild it, it’d cost a lot more due to the pandemic inflating costs. The auction is on November the 4th. It opens at 5:30 PM and the sale will happen at 6:30 PM sharp. The money goes back to the construction class for future projects.
kggfradio.com
Longton Man Receives Award for 40 Years of Weather Observations
Many Kansans own a rain gauge and check it periodically, but Leo Noland of Longton, KS in Elk County has been checking his rain gauge religiously for 40 years, and this week he got an award for his services. Wichita Meteorologist-In-Charge Ken Cook and Observation Program Leader Scott Smith from...
kggfradio.com
Caney Advances in State Football Playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups are just 2 games away from playing for the state football championship in Class 2-A. The Bullpups dominated in a Regional Finals home win Thursday night over Council Grove 16-3. Next week the Bullpups will face either Sabetha or Riley County in a Sectional Finals game....
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Meet Monday
Montgomery County Commissioners will meet in an executive session with Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis during their regular meeting Monday morning. In other business Commissioners will hear reports from representatives of the CPA firm of Yerkes and Michel and c Works Director Jim Wright. Commissioners will also consider a request for approval of a grant application from Jim Wright of Emergency Management. Monday’s County Commission meeting gets underway Monday morning at 9 in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
kggfradio.com
Veterans Day Lunch Of Chicken And Noodles At VFW
The Parsons Elks Lodge, Home Town Healthcare & Presbyterian Manor join forces on Veterans Day. The VFW Post will be the site for the Parsons Veterans Day Lunch at noon on Friday, November 11th. The meal, which features chicken and noodles, is free for Vets and $10 for all others. Free rides for Veterans all day long will be offered by PTE just call 620-423-5147. You may schedule a meal delivery for a vet as well by calling 620-288-0655.
Comments / 1