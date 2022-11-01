Read full article on original website
"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
MISC, Partners Secure Five Newbuild LNG Carriers
MISC Berhad (MISC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.
Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Joins Green Marine
Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp., a full-service ship repair yard located in the Port Jersey area of New York/New Jersey harbor, is the newest participant in Green Marine – a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. To complete Green Marine’s certification, the Bayonne Dry...
