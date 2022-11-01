Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Man Utd's predicted lineup for their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
An agent of a Manchester United player has said that the departure of his client could be imminent after the World Cup.
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
Predicting who could start for Arsenal in their final Europa League group match against Zurich.
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Yardbarker
Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash
Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live
Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs reach Champions League knockouts
How the players rated as Tottenham beat Marseille to earn a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0