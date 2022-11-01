ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown

Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
WWE News: Talent Exits Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel, New Trademark For TLC

– WWE’s roster are out of Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s Crown Jewel PPV. PWInsider reports that the talent all made it out of the country without issues. The site notes that some flew out on private jets while others took group flights out, stopping in either Paris or London en route to the US.
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown

– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22

November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk

As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show

The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage

The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...

