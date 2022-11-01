Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
411mania.com
Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com
WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown
Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com
Jake Paul Teases More WWE Involvement After Crown Jewel, Note On Possible Future Plans
Jake Paul came out to help his brother Logan at WWE Crown Jewel, and he weighed in on possibly doing more with WWE. Paul made the save for Logan at Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke with Seconds Out following his appearance to tease potentially doing more with the company.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
411mania.com
WWE News: Talent Exits Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel, New Trademark For TLC
– WWE’s roster are out of Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s Crown Jewel PPV. PWInsider reports that the talent all made it out of the country without issues. The site notes that some flew out on private jets while others took group flights out, stopping in either Paris or London en route to the US.
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 4 Results: MelTear Battles Karate Brave, More
STARDOM held day four of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per STARDOM’s Twitter account:. * Saki Kashima def. Waka Tsukiyama, Miyu Amasaki & Saya Kamitani. * Momo Watanabe &...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Vince McMahon Change Michael Hayes’ Name to Dok Hendrix?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com
Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk
As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:
411mania.com
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
411mania.com
WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show
The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage
The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
