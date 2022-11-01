ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

“Long overdue,” Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Memorial plaza for Matthew Dennison in the works

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A memorial plaza for late West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison is in the works in town, with plans to build a plaza in between the West Warwick Civic Center and Benny Magiera Memorial Ice Rink. At a West Warwick Town Council meeting Tuesday night,...
WEST WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection

LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
LINCOLN, RI
1420 WBSM

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
WARWICK, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ABC6.com

Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Comic Con celebrates its 10th anniversary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Comic Con will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 4, and run for three days. Mark Brettin, Breckin Meyer, John Carroll Lynch, Keegan Allen, Zachary Levi, actors from the Mandalorian, and many more, will be at the event. Photo and autograph opportunities with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland opens new Pascale Highway Facility

CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road. The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
DARTMOUTH, MA

