His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
ABC6.com
“Long overdue,” Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
ABC6.com
Memorial plaza for Matthew Dennison in the works
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A memorial plaza for late West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison is in the works in town, with plans to build a plaza in between the West Warwick Civic Center and Benny Magiera Memorial Ice Rink. At a West Warwick Town Council meeting Tuesday night,...
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
Valley Breeze
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection
LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
New Bedford Mayor, Councilor Get Into Heated Discussion Over Pawn Shop Waiver
Things got rather heated during New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday, when City Councilor at Large Brian Gomes took issue with Mitchell’s veto of the council’s approval of a residency waiver for a pawn shop owner that would be operating next to the proposed methadone clinic downtown.
ABC6.com
Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health
Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
ABC6.com
RIDOH chosen to receive $500K grant to monitor air quality in Providence
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has been chosen by EPA to receive a $500,000 grant to monitor air quality in Providence Thursday. The funding will come from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan. This is one of over 130 similar air...
ABC6.com
Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
1 seriously injured in Fall River shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Fall River that left one person seriously injured Thursday afternoon.
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Comic Con celebrates its 10th anniversary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Comic Con will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 4, and run for three days. Mark Brettin, Breckin Meyer, John Carroll Lynch, Keegan Allen, Zachary Levi, actors from the Mandalorian, and many more, will be at the event. Photo and autograph opportunities with...
New Bedford Vandalism Targets United Way Hunger Commission Truck
United Way of Greater New Bedford has done so much in the community to fight hunger. So to find out that the Hunger Commission truck has been vandalized for the second time in less than three years is extremely disappointing. Victoria Grasela is the Vice President of Marketing & Community...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland opens new Pascale Highway Facility
CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road. The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a...
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
