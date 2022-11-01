Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
Burglary suspect arrested in Parsons, Kan.
The Parsons Police Department arrested a male suspect after he allegedly burglarized a residence.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
kggfradio.com
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision
Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.
kggfradio.com
A Parsons Woman Must Repay Medicaid
A Parsons woman was sentenced Thursday in Labette County Circuit Court for one count of forgery and one count of making a false claim to the Kansas Medicaid program. 32-year old Lacinda Morris was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, ordered to attend an in-patient substance abuse program, and also ordered to pay over $9,400 in restitution, after the investigation determined that Morris, whose mother was incarcerated for a time, submitted time sheets for payment from the Medicaid program as if she was providing care for her mother at the time. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
kggfradio.com
Caney City Council Votes To Rescind Tiered Billing
Caney’s epic water crisis has encountered another proverbial pothole. Late last week we learned of the city of Caney’s rollout of the tiered billing computation method that was going to take place on this current month’s bill. Then we learned early this week that the ill-timed rollout wasn’t going to start until the next billing cycle due in December.
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
kggfradio.com
Longton Man Receives Award for 40 Years of Weather Observations
Many Kansans own a rain gauge and check it periodically, but Leo Noland of Longton, KS in Elk County has been checking his rain gauge religiously for 40 years, and this week he got an award for his services. Wichita Meteorologist-In-Charge Ken Cook and Observation Program Leader Scott Smith from...
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
kggfradio.com
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton, a longtime resident of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away at the age of 88 at the Advena Living of Cherryvale, Kansas where she has resided for the last year. Mariann was born to Roy C and Mary E (Brown) Stumbaugh on December 30, 1933. She attended school in...
koamnewsnow.com
For sale: Erie High School’s student-built 2-story cabin
ERIE, Kan. — Students from Erie High School’s construction class have been busy over the last few years. They have been building a 2-story cabin. Despite the pandemic interfering with it — the cabin is finally done. Now, it is headed to the auction block. The cabin itself is worth $11,000 but they project the cost to be $15,000 to $17,000. However, if the class were to rebuild it, it’d cost a lot more due to the pandemic inflating costs. The auction is on November the 4th. It opens at 5:30 PM and the sale will happen at 6:30 PM sharp. The money goes back to the construction class for future projects.
kggfradio.com
Caney Advances in State Football Playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups are just 2 games away from playing for the state football championship in Class 2-A. The Bullpups dominated in a Regional Finals home win Thursday night over Council Grove 16-3. Next week the Bullpups will face either Sabetha or Riley County in a Sectional Finals game....
kggfradio.com
Veterans Day Lunch Of Chicken And Noodles At VFW
The Parsons Elks Lodge, Home Town Healthcare & Presbyterian Manor join forces on Veterans Day. The VFW Post will be the site for the Parsons Veterans Day Lunch at noon on Friday, November 11th. The meal, which features chicken and noodles, is free for Vets and $10 for all others. Free rides for Veterans all day long will be offered by PTE just call 620-423-5147. You may schedule a meal delivery for a vet as well by calling 620-288-0655.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Meet Monday
Montgomery County Commissioners will meet in an executive session with Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis during their regular meeting Monday morning. In other business Commissioners will hear reports from representatives of the CPA firm of Yerkes and Michel and c Works Director Jim Wright. Commissioners will also consider a request for approval of a grant application from Jim Wright of Emergency Management. Monday’s County Commission meeting gets underway Monday morning at 9 in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence.
Comments / 3