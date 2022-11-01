ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach

Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon

The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

NBA's Nets suspend Irving at least five games in anti-semitism furore

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games on Thursday, saying they were "dismayed" by the NBA star's response after he was criticized for posting a link to anti-semitic material. The Nets' announcement came hours after NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment that Irving failed to apologize for his social media posting link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" -- a 2018 film widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes that was criticized by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai.
IRVING, NY
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit

The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons. The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach. Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Eagles vs. Texans Best Bets for Thursday Night Football (Fly with Philly All Over the Field)

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head into the opening Week 9 matchup against a hobbled Houston Texans squad that is playing without their best wide receiver. Brandin Cooks will miss the Thursday Night primetime game due to "personal reasons," although ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's because he wanted to be traded at the deadline, and the Texans did not accommodate the request.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Thoughts On Brooklyn Nets Clear

Charles Barkley hasn't held back when expressing his distaste for Kyrie Irving's recent behavior. But after the Brooklyn Nets axed head coach Steve Nash yesterday, he really went off. During yesterday's edition of the NBA on TNT, Barkley blamed the trio of Kyrie, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for the...
FanSided

New York Yankees rumors: Trading Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees have to try to do something this offseason. Their focus on fiscal responsibility has led to what could be a painful offseason. Aaron Judge headlines a laundry list of key free agents whose departures could be quite painful. Those payroll issues and concerns about roster flexibility could lead to players who should be franchise cornerstones heading elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

When Is Bogdan Bogdanovic Coming Back for the Atlanta Hawks?

The new-look Atlanta Hawks have gotten out to a strong start in the 2022-23 season, but they aren't even at full strength yet. Atlanta has been without sharpshooting wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a knee injury. Bogdanovic hadn't been given an exact timetable to return this season, but a recent update shines light on the progress he's made towards getting back on the floor.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NFL Week 9 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game

With the injury announcement that receiver Brandin Cooks will not participate in Thursday Night Football this evening, the line has shifted to Houston as a 14-point home underdog in primetime vs. the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. If that line is to hold at closing, that would make the Texans the largest...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy