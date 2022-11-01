Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had some interesting comments about Steve Nash in 2020.
Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach
Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff. Prior...
Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon
The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
The Detroit Pistons have 4 options for what to do with Killian Hayes
The Detroit Pistons are hoping that this is the season that Killian Hayes finally breaks through as an NBA player. So far, it has been the opposite, as Hayes has been even worse in the first eight games than he was in his rookie season. The French point guard is...
"Nets Adding Ime Udoka To A Locker Room With Kyrie", NBA Fan's Video Becomes Viral
An NBA fan had an interesting reaction to the Nets being linked with Ime Udoka.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Kevin Durant reveals exact moment he learned Steve Nash got fired by Nets
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admitted he was sleeping in the buildup of Steve Nash’s firing on Tuesday afternoon. So when he woke up, it was only then he learned of the team’s decision. Durant shared as much during his postgame presser following their 108-99 loss to the...
NBA's Nets suspend Irving at least five games in anti-semitism furore
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games on Thursday, saying they were "dismayed" by the NBA star's response after he was criticized for posting a link to anti-semitic material. The Nets' announcement came hours after NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment that Irving failed to apologize for his social media posting link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" -- a 2018 film widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes that was criticized by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit
The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons. The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach. Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian...
NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."
NBA analyst wants the Brooklyn Nets to do the right thing and trade Kevin Durant amidst all the drama.
Eagles vs. Texans Best Bets for Thursday Night Football (Fly with Philly All Over the Field)
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head into the opening Week 9 matchup against a hobbled Houston Texans squad that is playing without their best wide receiver. Brandin Cooks will miss the Thursday Night primetime game due to "personal reasons," although ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's because he wanted to be traded at the deadline, and the Texans did not accommodate the request.
Charles Barkley Makes His Thoughts On Brooklyn Nets Clear
Charles Barkley hasn't held back when expressing his distaste for Kyrie Irving's recent behavior. But after the Brooklyn Nets axed head coach Steve Nash yesterday, he really went off. During yesterday's edition of the NBA on TNT, Barkley blamed the trio of Kyrie, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for the...
New York Yankees rumors: Trading Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson
The New York Yankees have to try to do something this offseason. Their focus on fiscal responsibility has led to what could be a painful offseason. Aaron Judge headlines a laundry list of key free agents whose departures could be quite painful. Those payroll issues and concerns about roster flexibility could lead to players who should be franchise cornerstones heading elsewhere.
When Is Bogdan Bogdanovic Coming Back for the Atlanta Hawks?
The new-look Atlanta Hawks have gotten out to a strong start in the 2022-23 season, but they aren't even at full strength yet. Atlanta has been without sharpshooting wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a knee injury. Bogdanovic hadn't been given an exact timetable to return this season, but a recent update shines light on the progress he's made towards getting back on the floor.
NFL Week 9 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game
With the injury announcement that receiver Brandin Cooks will not participate in Thursday Night Football this evening, the line has shifted to Houston as a 14-point home underdog in primetime vs. the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. If that line is to hold at closing, that would make the Texans the largest...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0