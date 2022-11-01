Read full article on original website
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd - Europa League: Team news, lineups & prediction
All you need to know ahead of Man Utd's crunch Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Arsenal vs Zurich - Europa League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Zurich in the Europa League.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Champions League roundup 1/11/22: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona & Bayern all win
Mohamed Salah saw to it that Liverpool finished with 15 points.
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: Player ratings as Los Blancos secure top spot with dominant win
Match report & player ratings from Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic in the Champions League.
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live
Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash
Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
Barcelona vs Almeria - La Liga: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Almeria, including team news, lineups and prediction
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils consigned to Europa League play-off round
Manchester United will compete in the knockout play-off round of the Europa League despite winning at Real Sociedad on Thursday night. Chasing a two-goal win to
Man City predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Who could PSG face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
PSG are desperate to win the Champions League but they could have to face a big side in the Round of 16.
Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second
It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
Champions League roundup 2/11/22: PSG lose top spot; Chelsea & Real Madrid cruise
Rounding up the final night of action in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.
Ex-Manchester United Star Says January Will Be Crucial For Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has backed Erik Ten Hag and claimed that the January transfer window will be crucial for him.
