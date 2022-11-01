Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
U.S. oil companies slow down production
(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
