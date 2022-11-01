Read full article on original website
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
Brutus Beefcake Thought He Would Never Get Into WWE Hall of Fame
Brutus Beefcake is a WWE Hall of Famer, but he recently revealed that he thought he would never get into the Hall. The WWE alumnus recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling and noted that before his induction in 2019, he had reached a point where he didn’t think it would happen. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Matt Cardona On His Role in The Last Match, Didn’t Realize How Hard It Would Be
Matt Cardona has taken to the stage for the pro wrestling musical The Last Match, and he recently revealed that he didn’t realize how hard it would be. Cardona plays the lead in the musical production, and he talked about his work in the role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast. You can check out some highlights below:
Jake Paul Teases More WWE Involvement After Crown Jewel, Note On Possible Future Plans
Jake Paul came out to help his brother Logan at WWE Crown Jewel, and he weighed in on possibly doing more with WWE. Paul made the save for Logan at Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke with Seconds Out following his appearance to tease potentially doing more with the company.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Badass Moments, Latest Smackdown In Three
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at the top badass Rhea Ripley moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. – The latest Smackdown In Three video is online, as you can see...
Latest On WWE’s Interest In Chelsea Green Return
A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. It was reported last month that WWE had an interest in bringing Green back into the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE has discussed Green as one of several women that they have interest in bringing back. However, there’s no word on whether any deal has been reached or return date set and Green claimed to the site that she hasn’t been contacted, noting that she is booked for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar
– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we...
More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea. The return...
Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk
As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:
Memphis Wrestling (1.10.1981) Review
-Originally aired January 10, 1981. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. -I want to have words with whoever originally recorded this broadcast and cut out Dick Clark’s commercial. 2 OUT OF 3 FALLS FOR SOME REASON: HANDSOME JIMMY VALIANT, TOJO YAMAMOTO, & DREAM MACHINE (with Jimmy Hart)...
Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel
– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’
Note On Why Ricky Starks Has Been Absent From AEW
As previously reported, Ricky Starks is set to return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage, where he’ll have a promo segment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Starks hasn’t been in the ring for the past few weeks is because of something unrelated to wrestling.
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
