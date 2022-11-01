Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice
Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
Penguins Go with Pirates-like ‘P’ Logo For Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2 in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. It’s almost a home game for the Penguins because the Fenway Group bought the team last year. Just before the puck drop on Tuesday night between the Penguins and Bruins...
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
The former head coach of Sheldon Keefe defended his protege amid scrutiny surrounding the Maple Leafs' recent slump.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Paul Campbell: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Marlins outrighted Campbell (elbow) off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Campbell is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins weren't keen on tendering him a contract for the upcoming campaign. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers and should be able to continue his rehab program at the Marlins' spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. Campbell made two minor-league appearances in 2022 before going under the knife earlier this summer.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Boston Bruins – 11/3/22
The New York Rangers (6-3-2) are on a three-game winning streak after losing four straight in October. Their latest victory, a 1-0 overtime win, came on Nov. 1 against one of their Metropolitan Division rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers. Chris Kreider (two goals, two assists) and Mika Zibanejad (two goals, three assists) have led the team in points during the consecutive victories, and Igor Shesterkin has been good with a .909 save percentage (SV%) on Oct. 29 against the Dallas Stars, followed by a .900 SV% on Oct. 30 versus the Arizona Coyotes, and a 1.000 SV% against the Flyers.
Rangers injury updates: Chytil day to day, Kravtsov out at least a week
Some Rangers injury updates on Filip Chytil and Vitali Kravtsov, and neither are positive updates. Chytil is still day to day after suffering a setback before this past weekend’s road trip. He was not skating with the regulars today, so unless he sees a quick turn, he likely misses Thursday’s game as well.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Boston Bruins will travel to the world’s most famous arena as they battle the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Rangers prediction and pick. It is a battle between two of the best teams...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
CBS Sports
World Series and NFL set for rarity with same two cities battling in both leagues on same night
The NFL and the World Series have been played on the same day plenty of times throughout history, but it rarely ever goes down like this: For just the seventh time ever, the two leagues will be going head-to-head on a night where the opposing NFL teams and MLB teams are from the same cities.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
