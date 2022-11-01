Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen stuffs Alex Ovechkin, Capitals in 3-2 shootout win
Andrei Svechnikov scored his eighth goal of season for the Canes. Alex Ovechkin scored career No. 785 for the Caps, but missed his attempt in the shootout.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice
Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in win
Stamkos picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Mikhail Sergachev in the second period and Alex Killorn in the third for Tampa Bay's first two tallies of the night. Stamkos snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but despite that mini-slump the veteran center is up to seven goals and 11 points through 10 games on the season.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
Senators’ Mathieu Joseph a thorn to Lightning in his return to Tampa
TAMPA — Outside the Lightning locker room late Tuesday night following Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win over Ottawa, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph caught up with his former teammates. The circle grew quickly, offering a glimpse into the popularity Joseph enjoyed when he wore a Tampa Bay sweater. In his...
MLive.com
Red Wings celebrate 1997 Stanley Cup championship team
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings once again raised their 1997 Stanley Cup championship to the rafters, this time at Little Caesars Arena Thursday during a 25th anniversary celebration for the team that ended the franchise’s 42-year title drought. Most of the players, coaches and staff from the...
Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 11: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a pretty impressive streak of postseason appearances, qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past 16 seasons. The Buffalo Sabres have a playoff streak of their own. But for a very different reason. Buffalo has not participated in the postseason...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blues
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-4-0) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-5-0) 8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The New York Islanders look to keep their four-game win streak rolling on Thursday as they head to St. Louis to take on the Blues. The Blues come into Thursday's matchup having lost five in...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zaitsev’s Form, Chabot’s Ice Time & More
Welcome to the third edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. We’ll be publishing this series at the start of each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Senators saw their record drop to 4-4-0...
NHL
SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game
The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Logs helper in overtime win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson has remained steady on offense with four points in his last four games. The center set up a William Carrier tally in the third period Tuesday, which ultimately forced overtime. Karlsson is up to four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. Head coach Bruce Cassidy tried different looks with the lineup early on, but Karlsson's back in his familiar second-line center spot alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith now.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Power Play, Edmundson & More
Welcome to the second edition of our’ 3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens. This series will be published weekly, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Canadiens have found a way to be consistently inconsistent, winning one big game...
Sporting News
Penguins team name, explained: Origin, meaning behind Pittsburgh's NHL club name
When you think of success in the NHL, especially in recent years, it's impossible not to think of the Penguins. The Pittsburgh franchise has won three Stanley Cups in the last 15 years, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. In total, the organization has five Cup wins, which is tied for the sixth-most in NHL history.
Yardbarker
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is sick of people piling on Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. Hours before his team was set to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Tortorella was asked about what Keefe was going through as speculation intensified over the Toronto coach's future.
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
