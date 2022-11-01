Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Not expected to play
Milano (oblique), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but he still doesn't appear to have made enough progress in his recovery from the oblique injury he suffered last Sunday against the Packers to play this weekend. If Milano is indeed placed on Buffalo's inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard will likely enter the starting lineup in his place.
