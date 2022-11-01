Dolphins place Eichenberg on IR, activate Jackson. Sinnett released from practice squad

The Dolphins on Tuesday placed left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games, and activated right tackle Austin Jackson from IR. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said Eichenberg, who has started all eight games this season, will “miss some time” after injuring his knee in the team’s win over the Detroit Lions.

“It was definitely on the positive side of bad news that he got hurt,” McDaniel said of Eichenberg, who was carted off the field in the third quarter. “But it was a pleasant surprise. We’re getting various opinions. He’s going to miss some time.”

Second-year player Robert Jones, who played the remaining 15 offensive snaps at left guard, is expected to start in the Dolphins’ Week 9 road game against the Chicago Bears. It will be the team’s fifth different starting offensive line combination this season.

Jackson, who hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 1, is unlikely to play against the Bears, McDaniel said. The Dolphins on Oct. 12 designated Jackson to return to practice and he participated in two consecutive sessions but hasn’t practiced since then. The 21-day window to add Jackson to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR for the rest of the season closed this week. Brandon Shell is expected to make his fourth straight start at right tackle against the Bears.

“At some point this week, obviously, he will return,” McDaniel said of Jackson. “We’re just going to be taking it day by day. For me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week. But that process of returning will start. We’ll take it day by day with that.”

Sinnett spent the last month on the practice squad, signed as an emergency quarterback after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined by a concussion.