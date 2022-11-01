ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins place Eichenberg on IR, activate Jackson. Sinnett released from practice squad

By Daniel Oyefusi
 2 days ago

The Dolphins on Tuesday placed left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games, and activated right tackle Austin Jackson from IR. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said Eichenberg, who has started all eight games this season, will “miss some time” after injuring his knee in the team’s win over the Detroit Lions.

“It was definitely on the positive side of bad news that he got hurt,” McDaniel said of Eichenberg, who was carted off the field in the third quarter. “But it was a pleasant surprise. We’re getting various opinions. He’s going to miss some time.”

Second-year player Robert Jones, who played the remaining 15 offensive snaps at left guard, is expected to start in the Dolphins’ Week 9 road game against the Chicago Bears. It will be the team’s fifth different starting offensive line combination this season.

Jackson, who hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 1, is unlikely to play against the Bears, McDaniel said. The Dolphins on Oct. 12 designated Jackson to return to practice and he participated in two consecutive sessions but hasn’t practiced since then. The 21-day window to add Jackson to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR for the rest of the season closed this week. Brandon Shell is expected to make his fourth straight start at right tackle against the Bears.

“At some point this week, obviously, he will return,” McDaniel said of Jackson. “We’re just going to be taking it day by day. For me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week. But that process of returning will start. We’ll take it day by day with that.”

Sinnett spent the last month on the practice squad, signed as an emergency quarterback after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined by a concussion.

Miami Herald

DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 8 TITLE, AND THERE’S ANOTHER CHANGE AT NO. 1 OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 honors with a 55.10, moving up from 18th to 12th overall for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tagovailoa joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as trhe only QB with two weekly titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moves to No. 1 overall ahead of the idle Mahomes, the first this season Burrow has held the top spot. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
