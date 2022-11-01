Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots call up intriguing receiver prospect for Colts game
The Patriots made a handful of roster moves on Saturday that are worthy of our attention. Marcus Cannon being placed on injured reserve with a concussion should headline the list. He was the team's starter at right tackle -- replacing Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled -- as of last week. Now he'll miss at least the next four weeks before he's allowed to return, if he can pass through the league's concussion protocol.
NBC Sports
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
NBC Sports
New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season
The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet and paid up in hilarious fashion
If you turned on ESPN this morning for this week's "Sunday NFL Countdown" show you saw a truly bizarre and, frankly, stunning sight. Rex Ryan in a New England Patriots hoodie and hat, looking just like Bill Belichick. And no, it wasn't a belated Halloween stunt. The former New York...
NBC Sports
Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade
The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
NBC Sports
Report: James Robinson will play for Jets Sunday
The Jets added running back James Robinson to their injury report on Saturday, but he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Bills. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will be in the lineup. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury when the Jets put him on the report Saturday.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon stakes Bengals to 7-0 lead
The Bengals offense had a bad night against the Browns last Monday night, but they’re off to a good start on Sunday. They ripped off a 90-yard, nine-play drive to open their home game against the Panthers and running back Joe Mixon punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out to cap the possession. Evan McPherson‘s extra point gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead with a little more than five minutes off the clock.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
NBC Sports
John Lynch on possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.: “We never say no”
As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the 49ers aren’t closing the door on the possibility. Recently, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “always been a fan” of Beckham, but Shanahan also said he’s happy with the receivers the team has. G.M. John Lynch has reiterated that message.
NBC Sports
Patriots make several notable roster moves before game vs. Colts
The New England Patriots' depth on the offensive line will be tested for at least the next four weeks. The Patriots placed veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on injured reserve Saturday, one day after ruling Cannon out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion. New England...
NBC Sports
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown
The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
NBC Sports
At least six potential majority owners have inquired about the Commanders
Dan Snyder put a “for sale” sign in the front yard this week, and the calls are already coming in. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, at least six credible (i.e., sufficiently rich) potential majority owners have begun the process of kicking the tires on the possibility of purchasing the team.
NBC Sports
NFL 2022 Week 9 early inactives: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson active for Packers
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Packers had several question marks on their final injury report of the week, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. Lazard did not play against Buffalo last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and Watson suffered a concussion during their loss to the Bills, but both of them are going to play against the Lions this Sunday.
NBC Sports
Breer: 49ers 'check a lot of boxes' as possible Brady suitor
The speculation surrounding the 49ers' quarterback situation just will not end. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer joined Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak on the latest episode of "ZoandBertrand," where he discussed the current state of the 49ers' roster and whether or not San Francisco could be a fit for Brady, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, if he decided to play elsewhere next season.
Comments / 0