ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BS3xm_0iuV1vvp00

The redshirt junior is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award.

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named on Tuesday morning as one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best defensive player.

Eichenberg ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 72 total tackles while adding seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pick-six. He’s coming off a season-high 15-tackle performance in Saturday's 44-31 win over Penn State.

The redshirt junior from Cleveland St. Ignatius has been the anchor of first-year coordinator Jim Knowles ’ defense, which allows just 270.1 yards and 16.88 points per game this season, which ranks sixth and 10th nationally.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Other semifinalists include Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry ; Arkansas’ Drew Sanders ; Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr. ; Clemson’s Tyler Davis ; Georgia’s Christopher Smith ; Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton and Devon Witherspoon ; Iowa’s Jack Campbell ; Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah ; Michigan’s Mike Morris ; Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes ; Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson ; Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. ; Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey ; Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson ; USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu ; Utah’s Clark Phillips III ; and Wisconsin’s John Torchio .

Finalists for the award, which is named after form Penn linebacker Chuck Bednarik , will be announced on Nov. 22. Eichenberg is looking to become the second Buckeye to win the award, joining former defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Commits To Ohio State

How McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has 3-Word Description Of The Playoff Rankings

Tuesday night marks a special night for the 2022 college football season. The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released as the top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Even though this is a very exciting night for most people, Clemson head coach Dabo...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan explains spots for Michigan, Clemson and more

The College Football Playoff selection committee finally released its first rankings Tuesday, and they came with multiple controversial choices. Tennessee claimed the top overall spot — not a big surprise — but Clemson is all the way up at No. 4 with Michigan at No. 5, Alabama at No. 6 and TCU at No. 7. The placement of those four programs generated significant debate, as did the committee's selection of Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. After the rankings came out, committee chair Boo Corrigan spoke with reporters regarding all of those decisions and more; below is a transcript of his comments courtesy of ASAP Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy