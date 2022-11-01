Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline Preview Northwestern

The Buckeyes have won nine straight against the Wildcats dating back to an overtime loss in Evanston in 2004.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day , defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline are scheduled to meet with the media at noon on Tuesday to recap the 44-31 win at Penn State and preview Saturday's trip to Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 1-7 this season, having lost seven straight games after a season-opening 31-28 win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. They're coming off a 33-13 loss at Iowa, which the Buckeyes blew out 54-10 the week prior.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Ohio State has won nine straight games in the series dating back to a 33-27 overtime loss in 2004, which was part of a rare three-game losing streak for the Buckeyes. That streak includes a pair of victories in the Big Ten Championship Game (2018 and 2020).

You can watch the press conference in the YouTube video below or read a full bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say during his 40 minutes at the podium after that.

Ryan Day:

Day declined to discuss any injuries, including running back Miyan Williams , and deferred to Saturday’s availability report. “I just think it’s the right thing to do for the players.” Noted his hand and arm got caught in the chains on the sideline. “The best thing I can say is it’s not serious.”

, and deferred to Saturday’s availability report. “I just think it’s the right thing to do for the players.” Noted his hand and arm got caught in the chains on the sideline. “The best thing I can say is it’s not serious.” Day said the chain gang is supposed to drop the chains when a play is coming their way, but they did not, which put Williams “in a tough spot.”

Day said he will not be watching tonight’s initial College Football Playoff rankings because they’ll be at practice or watching film. “Do I think we deserve to be in the top four? Absolutely. Do I think it matters all that much right now? No.”

Day mentioned the similarities between Saturday’s game and previous trips to Penn State, when the games were won in the fourth quarter. “When you look at the games against Penn State over the years, it’s played out that way.”

Day was asked about running the ball every time they lined up in the pistol and how that could tip the play to the defense, Day noted four of the runs were successful. “I think the question is why we didn’t run more out of the pistol?”

On playing a lighter schedule the next few weeks ahead of the Nov. 26 matchup with Michigan: “It’s always about us, so why does it change this week?” Said they’re just focused on getting better each day and each week. “You have to continue what you’re doing.”

Day acknowledged the crowd noise was an issue for the Buckeyes, particularly in the red zone. Also said the false starts on tight end Cade Stover were the result of the nose guard being in the neutral zone but were called on him because the player wasn’t adjacent to him.

were the result of the nose guard being in the neutral zone but were called on him because the player wasn’t adjacent to him. Day on the cornerback play against the Nittany Lions: “I thought Penn State played well at receiver and they made some good plays, but I thought we were there again and I thought the cornerback play was better.”

On defensive tackle Tyleik Williams having a big game on Saturday: “I though he’s been practicing better.” Added that defensive line coach Larry Johnson also did a great job of keeping guys fresh. “It started with their attitude, and that makes a difference when you’re on the road.”

having a big game on Saturday: “I though he’s been practicing better.” Added that defensive line coach Larry Johnson also did a great job of keeping guys fresh. “It started with their attitude, and that makes a difference when you’re on the road.” Day noted how the team comes from all over the world and from different backgrounds, but he admires how they’re able to understand and appreciate each other despite their differences. “That’s what’s special about the game of football.”

Day said Stover was “unbelievable” against Penn State, not just in his blocking and pass-catching abilities, but his leadership on the sidelines. “He never wavered. He was right there … He deserved that moment after all the hard work that he’s been through.”

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud took care of the football in the fourth quarter against Penn State and that’s more important than anything else. “That’s winning football.”

took care of the football in the fourth quarter against Penn State and that’s more important than anything else. “That’s winning football.” Day said Chip Trayanum is “a running back full time as of now” after switching from linebacker to boost depth at the position. Said he’s learned the offense and was ready to go on Saturday if they needed him.

is “a running back full time as of now” after switching from linebacker to boost depth at the position. Said he’s learned the offense and was ready to go on Saturday if they needed him. Day mentioned how the Buckeyes need to keep the “pedal to the metal” each week and that they can’t lose sight of what it takes to win a game, no matter the strength of the opponent.

Day called defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau ’s performance on Saturday “one of the more historic games in college football. That’s not an exaggeration because of what he did.”

’s performance on Saturday “one of the more historic games in college football. That’s not an exaggeration because of what he did.” Day said he “absolutely” believes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play again this season but that the Buckeyes could still achieve their goals without him. “At the same time, we’d love to have him back.” Said the team built depth for these reasons.

will play again this season but that the Buckeyes could still achieve their goals without him. “At the same time, we’d love to have him back.” Said the team built depth for these reasons. Day said he doesn’t attribute Ohio State’s issues in the run game to formational tendencies, such as exclusively running the ball out of the pistol.

Asked about the issues Michigan has been having in its tunnel recently, including the assault by Michigan State players, Day said, “I’m not going to go down that road … We try to plan ahead to make sure there’s no issues.”

Asked about Stroud, Day said that players who are “clutch” don’t have superhuman moments in crunch time, they just go back to their level of training. “He doesn’t press, but at the same time, he knows what’s on the line and I think he likes saying, ‘Hey, jump on my back. I’ve got this.’”

Day said Stover’s play is years in the making. “He jumped in with two feet … Now all the time that he put in is paying off, and you’re seeing the best version of Cade.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Commits To Ohio State

How McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !