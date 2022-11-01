Read full article on original website
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Reba McEntire postpones concerts due to doctor-ordered 'vocal rest'
Reba McEntire is taking some time to take care of her voice as she continues to tour throughout the US this fall. The country star, 67, announced on her official Instagram on Wednesday that she made "the difficult decision" to reschedule three concerts slated for this weekend, after her doctor advised her "to go on vocal rest."
Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'”...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34
Aaron Carter, a singer who first found fame as a boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy," has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34. A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff's Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed. She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Westworld' canceled by HBO after four seasons
HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama "Westworld." In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on "a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step." (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.) "We are tremendously...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded." "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ashton Kutcher -- and 50,000 other people -- are running the New York City marathon Sunday
If you're running in the New York City Marathon Sunday, watch out -- you might just be running alongside actor Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher, 44, is using the marathon as an opportunity to raise funds for Thorn, the organization he founded alongside Demi Moore in 2012 to combat child sex trafficking, according to his Instagram.
