Reba McEntire postpones concerts due to doctor-ordered 'vocal rest'

Reba McEntire is taking some time to take care of her voice as she continues to tour throughout the US this fall. The country star, 67, announced on her official Instagram on Wednesday that she made "the difficult decision" to reschedule three concerts slated for this weekend, after her doctor advised her "to go on vocal rest."
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34

Aaron Carter, a singer who first found fame as a boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy," has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34. A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff's Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.
Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed. She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10,...
'Westworld' canceled by HBO after four seasons

HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama "Westworld." In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on "a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step." (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.) "We are tremendously...
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...

