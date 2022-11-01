Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Collider
Jared Padalecki Plans to Somehow Appear in 'Walker' Prequel 'Independence'
It might not have been that long ago we heard of the return of the prequel series Walker Independence at the CW. While we enjoy the release of the Walker spinoff series, we are getting new and relevant information as to whom we might expect to see play a role in the ongoing series. Jared Padalecki, who starred in the original Walker series, and also executive produce the series, is looking to see his role further expanded on the project.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Lilyhammer: Netflix users urge others to watch ‘underrated gem’ before ‘it’s too late’
Lilyhammer fans are lamenting its rumoured removal from Netflix as they urge others to watch the series before it is too late.Netflix subscribers have been shocked to discover that the Steven Van Zandt series, which was promoted as the service’s first-ever original show, is reportedly among those to be taken down next month.Lilyhammer starred The Sopranos actor Van Zandt as Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano, a former New York-based gangster trying to start a new life in the isolated town of Lillehammer in Norway.Van Zandt, who is also a musician and member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, said that...
Friday The 13th Prequel Series Landed At Peacock For Reasons That Should Make Horror Fans Happy
The showrunner of the Friday the 13th prequel discusses what drew him to Peacock and why it should excite horror fans.
Popculture
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Collider
'The Day of the Jackal' TV Series Adaptation Ordered at Peacock
Spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is getting a TV series adaptation at Peacock in partnership with Sky. The drama series is inspired by author Frederick Forsyth’s espionage thriller and the 1973 film adaptation of the same name. Irish screenwriter Ronan Bennett is set to write and serve as showrunner, while Brian Kirk will be the lead director.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV show will premiere in January 2023
The Last of Us HBO adaptation is a highly anticipated horror series, and finally, we know when the show will start. HBO has revealed that The Last of Us TV series will premiere on streaming service HBO Max January 15, 2023. This was announced in a tweet via the official...
Comments / 0