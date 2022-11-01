Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum kicks off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads native and music superstar Pharrell Williams is bringing business leaders together for a conversation about how to better address those long marginalized in society. This year, he’s doing it under the name of the Mighty Dream Forum.

The 3-day series of events in Downtown Norfolk kicked off Tuesday inside a large tent constructed in the green space adjacent to McArthur Center mall.

The panelists will cover everything from Google’s Chief Diversity Officer speaking about how business will be done in the future, to a live podcast with Pharrell talking about money and investing.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall spoke with Pharrell Tuesday morning on several topics, including the City of Norfolk’s recent decision to close down several businesses that attract black clientele.

“It wasn’t cool,” Pharrell said.

He said this Mighty Dream Forum is aimed at showing the 757 community that working with those who value diversity and inclusion is important.

He was adamant that this forum is not about him, but rather about bettering the business community here for all.

Pharrell, who has not been shy about his dislike of some of the power players — specifically at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront — says this event shouldn’t be viewed as political.

He said he became frustrated with the way business had been done in Hampton Roads, with a few individuals deciding how everything would play out.

“Cause I know what I am, I’m 757. I’m not making a dollar from this. What are you doing? For all these gatekeepers that are here that have the opportunity, to not just spread the wealth, but spread the education and make it equitable for everybody. If you’ve got a problem with what I’m saying, what are you doing, besides hoarding it for yourselves?” Pharrell told WAVY.



















Tuesday will cap off with many of the people who attended last year’s Elephant in the Room event Pharrell hosted at Norfolk State University. There, they will discuss where things have come in a year. Fellow musician and Hampton Roads native Pusha T will also be a part of this discussion.

The overall goal Pharrell said is to talk about how the business marketplace can become more inclusive.

The forum runs through Thursday.

The events that require tickets are sold out. There are also some free events and programming that do not require a ticket. View the list of free events at this link.

