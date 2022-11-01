Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO