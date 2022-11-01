Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
So far, there's no evidence of voter intimidation in Hamilton County. But officials are prepared
With reports of voter intimidation at Arizona voter drop boxes and alleged door-to-door grilling of voters in California, some people are getting nervous as we get closer to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. But there's nothing to worry about in Hamilton County, according to Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland.
wvxu.org
Meet the candidate: Democrat Brigid Kelly for Hamilton County Auditor
Two candidates are on the ballot this fall to be the next Hamilton County Auditor: Republican Tom Brinkman and Democrat Brigid Kelly. Both are representatives in the Ohio State Legislature. Kelly sat down with WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello to talk about her goals if elected. You can listen...
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
Ohio's District 56 Voters Unsure About Statehouse Candidates
CityBeat visited the Deerfield Farmers Market in October to learn what locals think about the 2022 election.
lovelandmagazine.com
Marcia Neumann: Reason to vote no on school operating levy
Marcia Neumann resides within the school district and the City of Loveland limits in Hamilton County.
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
wvxu.org
Which Cincinnati-area school levies will be on the ballot Nov. 8?
On Tuesday, voters in four area counties will be deciding whether or not to approve bond issues and tax levies for local schools. A number of school districts are proposing new property tax levies to cover increasing operating costs, while other school systems are relying on voters to renew long-standing levies passed in previous elections.
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women
LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
wvxu.org
Council wants to protect Cincinnatians from discrimination based on abortion
Cincinnati’s nondiscrimination law will likely be updated to include abortion and other reproductive or sexual health decisions. A Council committee approved the addition Tuesday and it will get a full Council vote Wednesday. The nondiscrimination code protects people from housing and employment discrimination based on things like race, gender...
Fox 19
Investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing by embattled Lakota superintendent
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A third-party investigation launched by the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education into Superintendent Matt Miller has found no evidence he violated the law, district policy or his contract. Miller will undergo a “fitness for duty evaluation” sometime soon, according to Board President Lynda O’Connor....
linknky.com
Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
wvxu.org
Plans for a MLK Jr. monument in Cincinnati are on hold
Plans to build a new monument to honor Martin Luther King Junior in Avondale have been put on hold. The city of Cincinnati selected a design team in July to create the plaza at Reading Road and MLK Drive, but canceled the plan the next month. A city memo dated...
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnati post office worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati postal supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling mail packages for profit, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio. According to the attorney's office, 31-year-old Kerry Beech was paid $500 each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
Fox 19
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
wvxu.org
The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen
Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
