Hamilton County, OH

linknky.com

Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

Which Cincinnati-area school levies will be on the ballot Nov. 8?

On Tuesday, voters in four area counties will be deciding whether or not to approve bond issues and tax levies for local schools. A number of school districts are proposing new property tax levies to cover increasing operating costs, while other school systems are relying on voters to renew long-standing levies passed in previous elections.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Lima News

Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women

LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Council wants to protect Cincinnatians from discrimination based on abortion

Cincinnati’s nondiscrimination law will likely be updated to include abortion and other reproductive or sexual health decisions. A Council committee approved the addition Tuesday and it will get a full Council vote Wednesday. The nondiscrimination code protects people from housing and employment discrimination based on things like race, gender...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Plans for a MLK Jr. monument in Cincinnati are on hold

Plans to build a new monument to honor Martin Luther King Junior in Avondale have been put on hold. The city of Cincinnati selected a design team in July to create the plaza at Reading Road and MLK Drive, but canceled the plan the next month. A city memo dated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal

CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen

Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH

