Former Kansas and New Mexico Lobos basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies at age 20

Former University of Kansas and New Mexico Lobos basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died from injuries sustained in a one-car crash during the early-morning hours of Dec. 30, 2021.

Muscadin, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend. He died in Wichita, according to his AAU coach. Muscadin’s passing was confirmed in a Twitter post by the official Lobo Basketball account.

Muscadin, a 6-foot-10 native of Gonaives, Haiti, who played in 11 games at Kansas in 2020-21, joined the New Mexico Lobos via the NCAA transfer portal.

“The Lobo community is saddened today by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time,” read the Twitter post .

KU coach Bill Self wrote on Twitter: “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours. RIP.”

Southern Assault AAU coach Vonzell Thomas wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Gethro ! Thank you for the laughs ! The smiles ! The trust you gave to me and my family !! Love you G ! #heartbroken #unbreakablefamily.”

Jeremy Kipness, Muscadin’s coach at Aspire Academy in Louisville where Muscadin played as a senior in high school, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in eternal peace Gethro. Your infectious personality, the way you made people feel and that smile of yours will always stay with me. Gone way too soon but never forgotten!”

The vehicle according to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log “went off the road (Kansas Turnpike), rolled multiple times, and came to rest on the fence line.”

The two were driving from Lawrence to Wichita after they attended the Dec. 29 KU-Nevada game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The log said the crash — involving a 2018 Ford utility vehicle — took place at mile marker 163.9, which is 13 miles south of the second Topeka, Kansas exit off the Turnpike. The driver reportedly sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Dec. 21, 2021, it was announced Muscadin had left New Mexico’s program via mutual decision of Muscadin and Lobos coach Richard Pitino. He had averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game at UNM. He started nine of 12 games.

Muscadin played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky during his high school career. Muscadin, the No. 140-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, played 33 minutes total in 12 games his freshman season at KU (2020-21).

For the Lobos, he averaged 20.5 minutes a game. He hit 48.8% of his shots, including 2 of 5 threes and 30 of 39 free throws (76.9%). He had 19 blocks.

Muscadin started playing basketball when he was 15 and moved to the U.S. when he was 16. He played his senior high school season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, where he started 11 of 17 games.

He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy, after spending his freshman year at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas.

KU coach Bill Self explained what he knew of the accident to the media a day after the crash occurred.

“He (Muscadin) and his friend actually came to our game and unknown to any of us sat at the very top (of fieldhouse stands) because he sent pictures to his guardian from the game sitting at the top,” Self said.

“After the (7 p.m.) game, he called me at 9:56 (p.m.). I didn’t pick up,” Self explained, “because I didn’t have my phone with me. Then the accident I guess occurred pretty soon after that.”

New Mexico coach Pitino said on his radio show in the wake of the accident that left Muscadin in a coma: “We are devastated as a program. To get this news is heartbreaking. It’s devastating. It’s traumatic. We’re praying for him in a big way.”

Pitino noted: “I was very close to Gethro off the court. I recruited him coming out of high school very hard at Minnesota. I recruited him when he entered the portal. Two years ago we recruited him hard pre pandemic when you could go on the road I used all seven visits to see him in Louisville. His high school coach is a friend of mine. I’m devastated heartbroken and just hopeful. I’m going to keep praying. Even though he wasn’t part of the team any more doesn’t mean he’s not the great kid he is.

“I talked to him about finding another school for him, helping him. We are just devastated as a program. The locker room was very very very somber today. We are just praying for him we really are. Life is so fragile; it’s a really really difficult reminder of that; it’s gonna be a fight.”

After Muscadin decided to leave KU on March 31, 2021, coach Self said: “We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

Muscadin initially chose Kansas over Memphis, Louisville, Kansas State, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

“We all loved Gethro on his visit,” Self said after the big man signed with KU. “Kurtis’ (Townsend, assistant) relationship with him and his family played a big role in him coming to Kansas. We could tell he felt at home and seemed so happy. His personality along with his talent will make him a fan favorite from day one at Kansas.”

In a podcast with Zach Schumaker of “Schuz Views,” Muscadin said he wished to make the folks back in Republic of Haiti proud.

“I grew up without a father,” he said. “My mom was with me every day. Growing up without a dad, only having mom, it was really hard. Thinking about her makes me want to push harder. I feel I’m here for a reason now: to be the best I can be.”

“I am humble, friendly, open to anybody, grateful for this opportunity. I hope to be able to grow even more as a person and a player in coming years and represent everybody well.”