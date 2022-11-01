Police seize 23 pounds of meth following Holdenville investigation
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a six-month investigation has ended with a major bust.
On Oct. 25, various local and federal law enforcement agencies executed two simultaneous search warrants in Holdenville following a six-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution.
In all, officials seized 23 pounds of methamphetamine.
Some of the individuals who were arrested include:
- Benjamin Cullum
- George York
- Emily Yahola
- Meredith Fassette
- William Sanford
- Timothy Reid
- Andrew Ervin
- Jaran Collis
- Jeffrey Cowell
- Mayce Griggs
- Misty Wyatt
- Rickie Andrews.
Officials say the anticipated charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, child neglect, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are expected.
Holdenville Police Department Chief Kyle Lening said they’re sending a clear message to drug traffickers.
“You’re on our radar. We’re looking for you. We’re not going to tolerate it,” he said. “We’re always glad to get drugs off the street. Anytime you can take large amounts of illegal substances off the street, that’s a win for the community.”
