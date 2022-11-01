Read full article on original website
Leslie John “Bebo” Lynch
Leslie John “Bebo” Lynch was born on January 6th, 1955 in Perryton Tx to Clefton and Doris Lynch of Turpin, OK. He grew up in the Turpin United Methodist Church, though he also attended the Turpin Baptist Church with friends. He was Saved in his teens and baptized at Sharps Creek. Bebo moved to Guymon, OK his senior year of school where he met his wife, Jennie Lynch. He graduated from Guymon high school in 1973 and continued his education at Oklahoma Panhandle State University and then Oklahoma State University, where he earned his degree in Agricultural economics. Bebo and Jennie were married January 8th 1977. Their first home was in Stillwater, OK. After graduation they moved back to his family home in Turpin, they then built their forever home outside Turpin in 1981.
Seward Slams Conqs in Semifinals
The Seward County Saints volleyball team won their Region 6 semifinal match over the Dodge City Conquistadors Friday night in the Green House. Seward won 3-0 25-16, 25-17, 25-23. Seward is 29-6 and will play and Butler Saturday at 2 pm in the Green House. Seward advances to the Region championship match for the eighth straight year.
Cesar Pavia is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior runner Cesar Pavia is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. He placed 21st at 6A state in Lawrence with a PR time of 16:24 which is one of the best times in Redskin history. Pavia led the Redskins with a fourth place finish at the WAC meet. This mark was only four seconds shy of Andrew Bird’s previous record of 16:20 before M.J. Foster set the school record at 16:10 on Saturday. Pavia has also been involved in swimming and track. He placed ninth in state track last season. He came over the the LHS cross country program after playing soccer last season.
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
Turpin’s Ashley Terneus (Beckley) in UCO Hall of Fame
Ashley Beckley starred on the basketball court for Central Oklahoma from 2007-11, walking away as one of the best players in school history. She led the Bronchos to the NCAA Division II national tournament in each of her four seasons, including trips to the Sweet 16 in 2009 and 2011.
Maria Yolanda Chavez de Garcia
Maria Yolanda Chavez de Garcia, age 59, died Thursday, October 27, 2022,. She was born on February 20, 1963, the daughter of Manuel Chavez and Socorro Mendoza Chavez in Chihuahua, Mexico. Maria was united in marriage to Julio Garcia on December 10, 1983, in Mexico. She was the mother to one son, Julio Jr. and two daughters, Cielo, and Rubi. Maria worked as a caregiver for Home Health for many years. She had an extraordinary capacity to love and care for others and provided comfort to many during her life.
LHS Unified Bowling Wraps Up Regular Season
Liberal Unified Bowling completed its final regular season meet at Centennial Lanes at Hays. Liberal team 1 finished tied 7th with a total pinfall of 541. Liberal team 2 finished the day with an overall score of 363. Team 1 missed being top 4 by 59 pins. On reflecting on the results of the meet, Logan Apsley stated, “I really focused on my form and body position at the end of my approach.” Juan Thomas also stated that, “I need to focus more on my technique. When I’m more sound, the results tend to be better.”
Liberal Chambers Wrap a Pole Back for 2022
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses, local clubs/organizations, families and individuals to enter their “Wrap a Lamp Contest. Participants must sign-up at the Chamber of Commerce office, Monday – Friday between 8:00am-5:00pm, to obtain a downtown lamp post and decorating instructions before November 17th. Decorating can begin anytime after registering and must be completed by November 27th.
Hooker’s Lawson Lynch Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Hooker’s Lawson Lynch is the Hooker winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Lynch is a standout running back and linebacker for the 6-3 Bulldogs. He has rushed for 5-8 yards and four touchdowns. He has registered 106 tackles and 13 tackles for loss with two interceptions. He is also involved in baseball and powerlifting.
Time to Fall Back This Weekend
It’s time to fall back one hour this weekend. This is the time of year when we set our clocks back one hour, to standard time, on Saturday night, or 2:00am Sunday morning if you choose to stay up until then. Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need to be changed at least once a year, and this is always a good time to do this as well. So when you change your clock back to standard time on November 6th, the Liberal Fire Department would like to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke alarms, too. And, once you’ve changed the batteries, be sure to test the alarms. This simple act cuts the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half.
SCCC Pool Hours Adjust to Serve Public, High School Athletes
It’s not just the time that is changing for Daylight Savings — hours of operation will also adjust at Seward County Community College Wellness Center pool, as of November 1. “Our schedule adjusts to the off-season sports training for SCCC Saints Athletics and the Liberal High School swim...
