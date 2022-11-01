It’s time to fall back one hour this weekend. This is the time of year when we set our clocks back one hour, to standard time, on Saturday night, or 2:00am Sunday morning if you choose to stay up until then. Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need to be changed at least once a year, and this is always a good time to do this as well. So when you change your clock back to standard time on November 6th, the Liberal Fire Department would like to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke alarms, too. And, once you’ve changed the batteries, be sure to test the alarms. This simple act cuts the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO