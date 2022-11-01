ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIvQU_0iuUzKFm00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man faces multiple charges after an investigation revealed he was in possession of online child sexual abuse material.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Oct. 28, Jonathan Evans, 33, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a tip that Evans had child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Agents conducted a search warrant of Evans’ home, where he was arrested.

Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy