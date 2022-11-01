DeKalb County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man faces multiple charges after an investigation revealed he was in possession of online child sexual abuse material.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Oct. 28, Jonathan Evans, 33, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a tip that Evans had child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Agents conducted a search warrant of Evans’ home, where he was arrested.

Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group