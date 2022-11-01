ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio voters are gatekeepers as election deniers seek power, important issues face them

With Election Day on Tuesday, we would like to share some final thoughts on what’s at stake and why you should vote. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House’s Jan. 6 committee, sees the country, and Republicans especially, going in a dangerous direction because they are beholden to a man “who was willing to attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries find a way to put the world back on track to cut emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming. More than 40,000 participants have been registered for this...

