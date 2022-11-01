Read full article on original website
Brazilian crowd gives 00 Nation beautiful ovation after early exit from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The return of Marcelo “coldzera” David and the debut of 00 Nation to a CS:GO Major didn’t go nearly as they and the crowd expected. 00 Nation are the first casualty of IEM Rio Major following a thrilling 1-2 defeat to the all-Mongolian team IHC. 00 Nation...
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
FaZe vs. C9, NAVI vs. Vitality highlight first round of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The first matchups of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage are set after the conclusion of Challengers Stage today. And viewers will get to watch four giants go against each other in the first round of the second stage of the event. Due to Cloud9 and Vitality advancing to Legends Stage...
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
Beastcoast officially breaks up one of Dota’s longest-lasting rosters with new signings
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
JustaMinx finds person living under OpTic Gaming content house
Twitch streamer JustaMinx reported that, after waking up to a shattered window and missing cats, she found a person has potentially been living under the OpTic Gaming house. The discovery led to a police investigation that found large quantities of drugs hidden underneath the home as well. In Jan. 2022,...
Sh1ro, Cloud9 eliminate fan-favorite Imperial from IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The IEM Rio Major might’ve just seen one of its biggest matches yet. Imperial, the Brazilian team led by the “godfather” of Counter-Strike, FalleN, in an elimination match against the young-gun Cloud9 roster, with the CIS squad winning 2-0. C9 took the Imperial squad down in two...
Xerxe has agreed to join Excel Esports, sets up run-back with old LEC teammate
Astralis jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to the League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Xerxe went to North America at the end of 2020 to join Immortals as their starting jungler, then made his return to Europe before the start of the LEC Summer Split to play for Astralis. The team ended the split with a ninth-place finish and a 7-11 score, failing to make playoffs.
OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season
Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
Touch of Thunder Storm Grenades are getting hit hard in Destiny 2’s big changes to Arc 3.0 next season
Arc 3.0 is still the new kid on the block when it comes to subclasses in Destiny 2, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving a plethora of big nerfs and buffs alongside the other sweeping balance changes coming with Destiny 2‘s next season on Dec. 6. The announcement of the changes comes courtesy of today’s This Week At Bungie blog, that goes into detail on the state of the sandbox.
3 main takeaways from Vitality’s victory over OG at the CS:GO Rio Major
Team Vitality have qualified for the Legends Stage at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 at the cost of OG. ZywOo and crew needed three maps to close out the series today, winning Vertigo and Dust II 19-17 and 16-8, respectively, and losing Inferno 16-8. Moreover, despite Inferno and Dust II looking one-sided on paper, the series was more than close, with numerous individual highlights.
Here are the best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact
The much-awaited new playable character Nahida will arrive in Genshin Impact in the 3.2 update. She is a five-star Dendro character who is played best with a support and DPS role so the best artifacts for Nahida are the ones that will boost these types of stats. Nahida was first...
100 Thieves reportedly allows 2 star players to explore their options ahead of next LCS season
100 Thieves didn’t find much success at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with the team only picking up a single win during the group stage. Seeing that 100T are in desperate need of improvements if they plan on making Worlds next year and standing up to the Asian giants, the organization has reportedly allowed Can “Closer” Çelik and Felix “Abbedagge” Braun to explore their options.
