livingetc.com
Minimalist Christmas decor – 7 ways to have a merry yet elegantly festive home
These minimalist Christmas decor ideas will give you several reasons to scale back permanently in your decorations, not just this year but every year. This is because, clean, minimal, and pared-back decor allows you to live in the spirit of festivities for longer and even make the decorations a part of your everyday life.
Our favorite Amazon Christmas decorations to spread holiday cheer
From trees and toppers to novelty decorations and candles, deck your halls with budget festive home decor finds
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
WDW News Today
High School Marching Band Cancels Walt Disney World Performances After Being Asked to Cover Native American Logo
A high school marching band has canceled their Walt Disney World performance planned for November 12 after Disney asked them to cover their logo featuring a Native American caricature. Venice High School Principal Zoltan Kerestely sent a letter to parents and teachers on Thursday informing them the performance was canceled,...
The Bath & Body Works Christmas Collection Is Here
Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2022 Collection is arriving earlier than ever, launching in stores and online a full week before Halloween!. Available now, the Christmas collection includes more than 400 limited-edition candles, body care items, Wallflowers plug-ins and more. Expect the return of dozens of seasonal fragrances and 20 new scents like Snowy Coconut Frost and Glistening Gumdrops. Gifts start at just $5.
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
‘Tis the season for sparkles, joy, and plenty of plaid.
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Best Christmas wall decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are your walls looking a little bare this holiday season? Then you need some Christmas wall decor ideas. Wall decor is often overlooked but can be a fun addition to your collection of Christmas decorations. With everything from posters to neon signs available, it can be difficult to pick your favorite items. But considering things like the size of the space you’re looking to decorate can make the selection process easier.
Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
New York Post
Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more
Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
intheknow.com
This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
Renovation Island Star Sarah Baeumler's Tips For Outdoor Holiday Decoration
We made it through October and have said goodbye to the ghouls and goblins of Halloween. Now, it's time to pack up the skeletons and sweep up the cobwebs because the holiday season is right around the corner. Don't forget to dust the storage boxes and hang a wreath or two.
7 best places to buy real Christmas tree online, including delivery services to your home
Check out these 7 online stores that sell real Christmas trees and deliver them to your home in 2022.
thespruce.com
How to Pick a Front Door Color, According to Experts
Choosing a front door color for your home is no small decision. "Selecting your front door color is super important as it reflects the personality of you and your home," notes Tracy Morris of Tracy Morris Design. But with a world of colors to choose from, it can be daunting...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Toy Story Land Holiday Decorations Finally Return for 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Gertie the dinosaur isn’t the only Disney’s Hollywood Studios character getting ready for the holiday season — the toys of Toy Story Land have started decorating as well. Near the entrance to the land is a golden macaroni decoration featuring a drawing of Angel Kitty. Angel Kitty...
The Smell Of A Real Christmas Tree Brings People “Joy”
A new survey by the Real Christmas Tree Board finds the most common feelings Americans have when they smell a real Christmas tree is “joyful.”
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon
Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
