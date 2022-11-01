Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement assisting with Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at Forest Hills Church
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Forest Hills Church are joining forces with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement for a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” says Rodney Miller, Code Enforcement Assistant Director. “While we’ve been in our neighborhoods, we’ve met so many great people, and we want to be there for them in ways more than just removing blight from their streets.”
wgxa.tv
City of Dublin looking to partner with company to install cameras in high-crime areas
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dublin City Council will discuss a proposal the Mayor and Council Members think could help fight crime in what they call high-crime areas. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the Mayor and City Council are proposing a pilot program that would partner them with Cingo, Inc, a Dublin business, that now operates across Georgia and South Carolina, that provides security camera systems to customers for a fee.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project
MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board...
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse
GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
wgxa.tv
Democratic candidate speaks to voters at Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams "Let's Get It Done" bus tour made a stop at the Tubman Museum where Abrams told her supporters, her opponent isn't interested in making Georgians' lives better. "He's been exceptional at attacking our freedom," she said. The freedom to vote, the...
wgxa.tv
Public can help speed up sheriff's emergency response time, deputy says
While Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Santel Smith addressed the Downtown Macon Community Association this week, 27 calls for assistance were holding with only 16 deputies on duty Tuesday morning, he said. “What causes our call volume to be so high?” Smith asked the downtown business owners. “A lot of...
wgxa.tv
Commissioners discuss street lights and school zone speed cameras in closed session
Convenience store alcohol licenses and street light applications dominated discussion at Tuesday’s meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Commission. The county no longer allows alcohol licenses for convenience stores that do not sell fuel or fresh food that includes five kinds of fruits and vegetables. Two stores appealed alcohol license...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
wgxa.tv
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
wgxa.tv
Local high school principal took first time voter students to the polls
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- With early voting taking place, a local high school principal took students to go vote for their very first time. The principal says he thinks it's important to help his students step into adulthood by being there for them during their first voting experience. "I think they...
WMAZ
Fort Valley Navy vet returns home to motivate students and view mural in which he is honored
The mural was funded by Flint Energies as part of their co-op’s Rural Murals program. The Fort Valley mural is titled “Excellence is the Standard.”
WMAZ
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children
Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a dental practice in Macon, will pay up for your candy pile.
