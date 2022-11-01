ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
