New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
CNBC
4 million NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before they apply—here's what to know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
thefordhamram.com
Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York
Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NYPD adopts Amazon's crowd sourced surveillance app Ring Neighbors to monitor New Yorkers
The NYPD on Wednesday announced its plan to adopt Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app to surveil New Yorkers. The app uses the mega-corporation’s Ring doorbell camera to provide footage to police.
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
UPS looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to pocket some extra money before Christmas, UPS is hiring thousands of New Yorkers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The company is searching for at least 3,000 seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers in the New York City area, a spokesperson said. Interested applicants can […]
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
airwaysmag.com
Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York
DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
How To Purchase 10 Trips On AirTrain in New York For Only $25.00: A Step-By-Step Guide
When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey increased the rate of using the AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from $7.75 to $8.00 back in January of 2022, that meant that another 25 cents would come out of your pocket or purse every time you used it between the airport itself and two stations: Howard Beach and Jamaica…
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City
New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
brickunderground.com
Are landlords using an algorithm to hike rents in NYC?
Is an algorithm responsible for hiking rents? That’s the question posed by a recent ProPublica article that identifies Texas-based RealPage’s YieldStar software as the dominant rent-setting tool used by landlords across the country. There are concerns owners who use these applications may be artificially inflating rents. Legal experts...
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health Insurance
According to the Daily News, if Mayor Adams' controversial plan to move the city's retired staff into a privatized Medicare plan fails, the administration may raise health insurance prices for active municipal workers. Putting premiums on city employees would go against decades of local government tradition.
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Compass Realty reaches agreement with attorney general’s office
Compass Realty, which has offices all over Brooklyn, reached an agreement with Letitia James and the attorney general’s office after it was found that the company refused to process rental applications for low-income renters. The Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement on Tuesday after it found that Compass’ real...
