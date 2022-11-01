Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy

Handcuffs Photo Credit: Canva/gettysignature

A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say.

Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers arrived to find Kaczorek standing near the roadway in front of the residence and approached and detained her without incident. The suspect was charged accordingly.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.