Edgewater, MD

Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk2KL_0iuUyQCH00
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Canva/gettysignature

A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say.

Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers arrived to find Kaczorek standing near the roadway in front of the residence and approached and detained her without incident. The suspect was charged accordingly.

Comments / 51

❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
1d ago

Now that's a nice trick...never thought of that one haha 😂😆..trick to the kids and treat for the parents haha 2 for the price of 1 haha 😂😆

Reply
4
A Lee
1d ago

this is absolutely crazy 😠 this world is coming too an end!!!! she probably was on some drugs!!!!

Reply
7
 

