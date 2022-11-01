Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.

