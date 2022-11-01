Read full article on original website
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
MindBodyGreen
Study Finds Intensity & Timing Of Physical Activity Impact Insulin Sensitivity
When it comes to movement, everyone seems to have their own routine that works best for them—some people like to boost their endorphins with a sunrise run while others prefer a restorative yoga practice to wind down their day. Obviously, different types of exercise can have various benefits. Finding...
MindBodyGreen
New Study Finds Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & Premature Death
New research reveals that improving your vitamin D levels can be a matter of life or death. A new population study from Annals of Internal Medicine shows mortality risk increases with vitamin D deficiency, which is defined as a 25(OH)D serum level of 20 ng/ml or lower. Considering 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D, this new research is a bit alarming.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
scitechdaily.com
Eating at Night Linked to Depression and Anxiety-Like Moods
Eating during the day might have mental health benefits. Using food to alleviate your mood? The time of meals may have an impact on mood, including levels of depression and anxiety, according to recent research. In a study that simulated night work, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, examined the effects of eating during the day and at night as opposed to solely during the day.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
Greatist
GABA Supplement Benefits: Should You Go Gaga for GABA?
Your body produces GABA — a neurotransmitter that makes you calm — on its own. Some folks also like to take GABA supplements. However, research is still limited on whether dietary GABA supplements unlock the same perks. Gamma-aminobutyric acid (aka GABA) is one of the neurotransmitters responsible for...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
MindBodyGreen
New Study Finds Link Between Bedtime Procrastination, Anxiety & Sleep Difficulty
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you find yourself procrastinating going to bed, you wouldn't be alone—but according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, bedtime procrastination can have some unwanted effects. Here's what the researchers found.
CNET
Yes, Insomnia Can Get Worse as You Get Older. Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Insomnia is a monster than can strike anyone regardless of age, but it seems to be an especially prevalent issue among adults in their older age. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as the years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
LSD Microdosing Yields Positive Outcomes In Phase 1 Study, More Trials On Depression & Existential Distress
Holding company Blackhawk Growth Corp.BLRZF's subsidiary company MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd shared the positive data gathered from its Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing LSD formulation in 80 healthy participants. A practical summary of the outcomes collected at this stage: microdoses of LSD have not shown severe adverse effects -though jitteriness...
verywellmind.com
ADHD Medication and Anxiety
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurotype that affects an estimated 4% of the world’s population. While it is usually diagnosed in childhood, ADHD is lifelong. It is characterized by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can make it difficult for people to pay attention and control their behaviors.
MindBodyGreen
How I’m Letting Go Of Guilt & Embracing Life Again After A Rare Cancer Diagnosis
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
Psych Centra
Top 25 Psychiatric Medications for 2020
Psychiatric medications are a crucial part of treatment for many mental health conditions, helping to ease symptoms and boost mental well-being. But there are some more commonly prescribed. Mental health conditions are complex. Just one medication will help in some cases. Other times, you might try a few different medications...
