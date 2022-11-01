Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant No. 23 in College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top 25
BOSTON - The Bryant University men's basketball team has been ranked No. 23 in the College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top 25 announced on Tuesday. Bryant is the lone team from the America East in the top 25 and joins Iona and Hofstra as the only teams from the Northeast in the preseason rankings. The Bulldogs are ranked in the preseason mid-major top 25 for the first time in program history.
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
Live Next Door To A Haunted House? You Can In Preston, Connecticut
Some people would love to live in a house that is said to be "haunted" and of course, some people would want nothing to do with that sort of thing. There are also people that may be very curious about the subject but want to keep it at an "arm's length" so to speak.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
GoLocalProv
Woman Hit by Train and Killed in Providence
A woman was hit by a train and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Providence, according to police. Shortly before 3 PM, Amtrak Tweeted the following updates:. Acela Train 2169 is stopped east of Providence (PVD) due to a disabled commuter train ahead. We may experience a lengthy delay. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
For just 3rd time on record, 2 hurricanes are in Atlantic in November
Hurricane Lisa, a Category 1 storm, will be impacting the country of Belize and other areas in Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
Car fire on I-95 North in Providence cleared
A car on fire closed the left lane and shoulder on I-95 North Wednesday afternoon.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
Comments / 0