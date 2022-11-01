ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant No. 23 in College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top 25

BOSTON - The Bryant University men's basketball team has been ranked No. 23 in the College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top 25 announced on Tuesday. Bryant is the lone team from the America East in the top 25 and joins Iona and Hofstra as the only teams from the Northeast in the preseason rankings. The Bulldogs are ranked in the preseason mid-major top 25 for the first time in program history.
SMITHFIELD, RI
406mtsports.com

Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal

GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
GREAT FALLS, MT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
GoLocalProv

Woman Hit by Train and Killed in Providence

A woman was hit by a train and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Providence, according to police. Shortly before 3 PM, Amtrak Tweeted the following updates:. Acela Train 2169 is stopped east of Providence (PVD) due to a disabled commuter train ahead. We may experience a lengthy delay. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy