Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022): As of 1pm GMT, the PS5 is in stock at 9 different retailers in the UK after selling out at Very. You can still buy the PS5 from Studio, AO, Currys, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes, BT Shop, Scan and ShopTo. Below, we’ve outlined the best PS5 bundle deals available today. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2
Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
Call Of Duty Won't Be Xbox Exclusive 'As Long As There's A PlayStation To Ship To'
The largest video game acquisition of all time faces significant hurdles in getting approved. The deal has also encountered concerns from gamers that one of the highest-selling franchises of all time could become exclusive to one console. What Happened: Earlier this year, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced plans to buy Activision...
NME
PlayStation confirms 2023 release date for the PSVR2
PlayStation has confirmed that the PSVR2 will launch early next year, with pre-orders going live in a few weeks. The PlayStation VR2 will launch February 22, 2023, according to an announcement from Sony. The PSVR2 will have a recommended retail price of £529.99 and come with the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
Digital Trends
Pokémon fans: GameStop has a huge selection from new releases to the classics
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the greatest things about the Pokémon universe, whether you’re a fan of the TV series or the games, is that there is truly something for everyone and nearly every age. It also transcends generations, because even though it was first introduced in the late ’90s, there’s still a ton of new content and gear released each year. It means that fans of the series can connect, and it doesn’t matter what generation of Pokémon is your favorite. As a father of two children under 10, personally, this is amazing because it means I can bond with them over something we all love, although they have their own unique experiences. The Pokémon I love aren’t necessarily the same Pokémon they love, but it’s cool because it all jives.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Android Authority
The PSVR 2 finally gets a price and release date
The PSVR 2 will sell for $550 and release in February. PlayStation has revealed the price and release date for the PSVR 2. The virtual reality headset will sell for $549.99, €599.99, £529.99, ¥74,980. It is scheduled for launch on February 22, 2023. For the last several...
msn.com
The Xbox Series X|S is losing Microsoft money
Phil Spencer has warned that Microsoft will likely have to raise the cost of the Xbox Series X|S - as it is losing money. The video gaming giant is said to be losing £173 ($200) per console, and £87 ($100) for each Series X, as per CNBC. Spencer...
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
