ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $50K worth of merchandise from Home Depot

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlyQ9_0iuUxxAL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted for stealing nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Nashville Home Depot.

According to Metro police, 28-year-old Travis Thomas Jr. of Mt. Juliet is wanted for allegedly stealing from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue 14 times beginning in August.

‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home

Thomas is believed to have stolen over $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and $23,000 in other merchandise from the store, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikn8c_0iuUxxAL00
Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482s5e_0iuUxxAL00
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EDVc_0iuUxxAL00
Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Thomas has been seen driving different vehicles from the store. He was most recently spotted driving a black SUV that appears to be an early 2000s Acura MDX.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Teen accused of carjacking pizza delivery man outside Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after police say he carjacked a pizza delivery man Tuesday night. According to Metro Police, the driver was outside of an apartment on Buena Vista Pike when the carjacking happened. Officers flooded the area and located the silver Nissan Rogue leaving a nearby gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy