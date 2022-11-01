Baltimore City Council President Aide Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges, Gets Off With Probation

gavel and handcuffs Photo Credit: Canva/DNY59

An aide to City Council President Nick Mosby received probation before judgement after pleading guilty to handgun charges in Baltimore County, reports WBFF.

Jade Johnson faced drug and gun charges after a traffic stop for tinted windows on June 6, continues the outlet.

Johnson's probation before judgment situation will see her on probation for a span of one year. Probation before judgement means that the defendant has not been found guilty and has not been convicted of a crime. Johnson had been hired by the City in 2021. To read the full story by WBFF, click here.

