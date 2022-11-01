ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Council President Aide Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges, Gets Off With Probation

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYYQj_0iuUxvOt00
gavel and handcuffs Photo Credit: Canva/DNY59

An aide to City Council President Nick Mosby received probation before judgement after pleading guilty to handgun charges in Baltimore County, reports WBFF.

Jade Johnson faced drug and gun charges after a traffic stop for tinted windows on June 6, continues the outlet.

Johnson's probation before judgment situation will see her on probation for a span of one year. Probation before judgement means that the defendant has not been found guilty and has not been convicted of a crime. Johnson had been hired by the City in 2021. To read the full story by WBFF, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 squeegee kids accused of committing cash app scam

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three squeegee kids were arrested Tuesday after Baltimore police said the young men committed a cash app scam. Around 4 pm. Tuesday, officers met the victim at Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, a popular intersection for squeegee kids. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his phone and used a cash app to transfer a large sum of money to themselves, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Commercial Drum Company Prez Admits To Fraudulent Billing Scheme With Brother In Harford County

Authorities say that a New Yorker has admitted to a fraudulent and elaborate billing scheme involving a manufacturing company with facilities in Maryland with his brother. Long Island resident Robert DiNoto, 48, of Huntington, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to a Harford County company with his brother, Eugene DiNoto, who submitted false invoices for undelivered commercial drum containers, according to federal officials.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police officer assaulted in Middle River, stabbing reported in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a stabbing, and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, an individual entered a vacant residential property in the 4600-block of Southwood Avenue (21206) by breaking a window. The suspect stole numerous power tools and hand tools.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team

Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Murders Reported Within Five Hours In Baltimore, Police Say

Baltimore Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight, authorities say. Police received the first call around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of East Preston Street, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, detectives found an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Squeegee Kids Accused Of Cash App Scheme In Baltimore: Reports

Three squeegee workers have been arrested for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man in Baltimore, reports WMAR 2 News. Officers say the workers snatched a victim's phone and Cashapp'd a large sum of money to themselves on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. the suspects fled and were found after they had broken into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy