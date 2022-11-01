ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville’s Downtown Festival & Art Show Returns for 41st Year with New Additions

Press release from City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show will transform the streets of historic downtown Gainesville into a multicultural celebration of art and creativity complete with live music, dance, circus, and culinary arts on Nov. 19-20. The award-winning fine arts festival draws 40,000 people to the heart of Downtown Gainesville, with 200+ visual artists displaying original paintings, graphics, textiles, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, and photography, 30+ performers on multiple stages, and dozens of visiting and local food vendors.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy