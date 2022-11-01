Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Halloween about the victory over Texas A&M.
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Gainesville’s Downtown Festival & Art Show Returns for 41st Year with New Additions
Press release from City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show will transform the streets of historic downtown Gainesville into a multicultural celebration of art and creativity complete with live music, dance, circus, and culinary arts on Nov. 19-20. The award-winning fine arts festival draws 40,000 people to the heart of Downtown Gainesville, with 200+ visual artists displaying original paintings, graphics, textiles, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, and photography, 30+ performers on multiple stages, and dozens of visiting and local food vendors.
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
