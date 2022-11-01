ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Shiny Dimes Are Worth Between $5 and $450,000 - Check Your Pockets!

When you dump the change out of your pocket, you typically don't see anything too interesting. There's usually just a faded, old penny or maybe a quarter with something other than an eagle on the back of it. However, if you empty out your spare change and see an especially shiny dime, you might have a coin worth more than ten cents, and in some cases, a whole lot more.
iheart.com

Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000

Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WYOMING STATE

