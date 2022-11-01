Read full article on original website
The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
