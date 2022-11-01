Read full article on original website
WATE
UT expert breaks down 2023 COLA increase for social security checks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Money Talks, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee spoke about the increase retirees will see in their social security checks next year. Matt Harris spoke about the the 8.7% cost of living...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
wvlt.tv
Panic at the pumps could be fueling diesel shortage, concerns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some fuel suppliers have reported a major rush in demand after concerns about a diesel shortage. Despite diesel fuel costing double the amount in the last two years, customers are doubling their supply. The growth is good for Knox Farmer’s Cooperative’s bank, but CEO Lewis Jones told WVLT News it’s not ideal for business. The company is having to allocate supply from the Knoxville fuel terminal, but it’s taking days for the supply to get to these tanks.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but what does the future of cash look like in Knoxville? Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards; we do Venmo, so we […]
1450wlaf.com
Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week. Located at 1023 Stinking Creek Road, Vic’s Creekside Market is a locally owned and run restaurant serving daily specials as well as traditional burgers, fries and much more. Come for the home-made daily specials and stick around for the dessert.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state.
WATE
Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
1450wlaf.com
Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Overdoses surge this week
An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. Domestic violence survivor shares story to help others. Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she's accusing, is now in jail. Vols success firing up East Tennessee.
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
