Ian housing aid still available in Putnam and St. Johns counties
Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
St. Johns County doctor accused of illegally distributing prescription drugs
A St. Johns County doctor faces charges of illegally distributing prescription medication. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Scott Hollington, 57, who owns Sawgrass Medical in St. Augustine, has been under investigation since August 2021 on allegations of prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors.
Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023
From February 10-19, the second-annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents six concerts to celebrate the historic and cultural importance of Fort Mose, the site of the first free African settlement in what is now the United States. This year’s series features performances by Mavis Staples (February 10); Christian...
