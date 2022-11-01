ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Ian housing aid still available in Putnam and St. Johns counties

Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023

From February 10-19, the second-annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents six concerts to celebrate the historic and cultural importance of Fort Mose, the site of the first free African settlement in what is now the United States. This year’s series features performances by Mavis Staples (February 10); Christian...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

