Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO