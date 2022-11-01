North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"

Read full article on original website
Cattlewomen serving up beef tips! 11-03-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Joy Soreide-Kinsey a North Dakota Cattlewomen.
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
Former North Dakota University System Chancellor dies
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former leader of the North Dakota University system has died. Robert Potts died last Friday at his home in Florence, Arkansas after a battle with cancer. Potts served as chancellor from July 2004 to August 2006. "The North Dakota University System and the State Board of...
Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
North Dakota producers finishing season by harvesting row crops
(Bismarck, ND) -- Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up harvest season by cutting row crops. Ag officials say crop yields have been good because of moisture from spring storms. North Dakota farmers planted 702-thousand acres of sunflowers this year. The flowers will be sold for oil and bird seed.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
North Dakota meat processing industry gets Federal boost
(Bismarck, ND) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly ten-point-five million dollars into North Dakota's meat processing industry. The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a ten-million dollar grant to create a loan fund to finance the startup and expansion of meat and poultry operations.
North Dakota regulators to meet to discuss Greater Electric Transport Fleet
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota regulators are set to meet concerning a greater electric transportation fleet. A public hearing will be held Thursday to gather comments on increasing the number of electric transportation resources available in the state. The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year requires states to consider...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
Plain Talk: Former California cop says North Dakota’s marijuana ballot measure won’t make our state like hers
Minot, N.D. — A national anti-marijuana group that is organizing the opposition to Measure 2, which, if passed by North Dakota voters, would legalize recreational marijuana, has been touting support from several law enforcement groups. These organizations say legalizing marijuana will hurt public safety. There will be more crime....
North Dakotans 19+ May Soon Be Gambling At Tribal Casinos.
ND Governor Doug Burgum endorses plan to lower legal gambling age at casinos
North Dakota District 10 Candidate Ryan Braunberger: "I want to make sure we are representing all North Dakotans"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota resident is looking for your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Braunberger is a candidate looking to represent North Dakota's District 10 in the State Senate. Braunberger says he wants to focus on improving housing, mental health, and childcare facilities across the state if elected to the position.
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari’s Halloween Costume
Hilarious jab at their age difference. (PHOTOS)
North Dakota Game and Fish complete yearly salmon spawn
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fishery crews have officially completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, resulting in the collection of over 1.8 million eggs –roughly 500,000 of which were sent to South Dakota to help meet their own collection goals. According to North Dakota Game and Fish, Chinook salmon populations began […]
Reuter and Barden Recognized with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) presented Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Awards to Jacob Reuter of Fargo, ND, and Dwight Barden of Bismarck, ND, during a Statewide Housing Forum. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts at advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services.
