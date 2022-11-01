Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
247Sports
'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite
Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: It’s win or go home for INW HS football teams
The playoffs have rolled in the Inland Northwest as it is now win-or-go-home, Alex Crescenti and Julian Mininsohn have the highlights from all the action. Mt. Spokane took on Lake Washington, and the student section brought all the energy. As for the game, it was a different story. Lake Washington...
Try hockey for free with the Spokane Chiefs!
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have some big hockey dreams but haven’t hit the rink yet, you can try out the sport for free with the Spokane Chiefs! This Saturday, November 5, the Spokane Arena will hold a “Try Hockey for Free” event, where anyone four and up can learn skating techniques and participate in passing and shooting drills. You’ll...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
inlander.com
The City of Spokane's Twitter poll questions are like Lindsay Lohan's Herbie film: fully loaded
Twitter polls, like all non-scientific online polls, are garbage. Twitter is a bad place to gather public feedback in general — infested with toxic trolls, hammer-and-sickle-emojied leftists, and ADHD-addled journalists, it's (thankfully) never going to be representative of the general public. But it's a particularly terrible way to gather...
KXLY
Partly cloudy to our first winter weather tonight – Mark
Our first winter storm moves in tonight and into Friday evening. We could see 1-2 inches in the valley with 4-6 inches in the mountains area, and much more in the higher peaks. We’ll have a cold start, with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Snow moves in tonight with...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Are These the Best Fries in Spokane?
Fries. We Americans love them. So much so, that we've figured out how to make even the traditional French fry a variety category. Below are some of our favorite fancy fries in Spokane. Lost Boys Garage Bar & Grill. Technically, Poutine probably deserves its own article, but we had to...
FOX 28 Spokane
It’s about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3″ snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
KXLY
Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris
We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
inlander.com
The chef behind Kismet restaurant in Hillyard reflects on his journey from sports to the food world
In the late 1990s, Daniel Gonzalez was a three-sport athlete at Ferris High School determined to leave Spokane after graduation. But instead of baseball, Gonzalez pursued culinary studies at the Art Institute of Seattle, followed by stints in such venerable Western Washington spots as Cafe Campagne and Le Pichet, both French-style fine dining restaurants. He also spent three years in Seattle at the former 1200 Bistro & Lounge and worked as a private chef, which enabled him to go to Europe, including Spain.
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots
Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
inlander.com
Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!
Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)
