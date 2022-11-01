Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:

9 DAYS AGO