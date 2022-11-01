Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 8 traits that are new
Riot Games is dropping several new Teamfight Tactics traits within the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a first-time customizable trait and a trait that isn’t a trait. Slated to release on the PBE servers on Nov. 15, TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments...
dotesports.com
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon
Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:
dexerto.com
Leaked Pokemon anime poster teases new adventures for Ash, Goh, and Chloe
A leaked poster could indicate Ash, Chloe, and Goh’s next adventure once the Championship finals are over. It could also set the Pokemon Anime up for new adventures in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region. Pokemon anime fans are currently watching the tense final match in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 console players complain mouse and keyboard is ruining the game
Players are acknowledging how unfair it is battling it out against people using a mouse and keyboard in their Overwatch 2 matches. The precise aiming allowed in PC gaming has always been a superior way to play competitively, however, most games have been able to combat this with aim-assist for controller users.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online
Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service. These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64. Now...
dotesports.com
All Nahida Dendro Catalyst abilities in Genshin Impact
Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is making her grand debut in Teyvat as a playable character. Nahida is the fourth Archon to join Genshin Impact as a playable character and the first Dendro Catalyst character available for players to recruit. Nahida, who is the Dendro Archon and is also known as...
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids
October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
dotesports.com
Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2
Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
dotesports.com
MTG Gixian Puppeteer takes Black strategies to new level in Brothers’ War
Wizards of the Coast is continuing to pump up power levels within the Magic: The Gathering color Black through Gixian Puppeteer, a Brothers’ War spoiler that has big potential within the Standard format. The color Black is already one of the strongest MTG colors in Standard, and it will...
dotesports.com
Genshin Impact leaks showcase Scaramouche’s skillset and animations as the Wanderer
Following the reveal that the highly anticipated character Scaramouche would finally be joining the world of Teyvat as a playable character, the leaks surrounding the upcoming Anemo character have been almost nonstop. However, the latest leaks showcasing the animations of Scaramouche’s redesign as the Wanderer might be the most exciting ones yet.
dotesports.com
C9 star sh1ro redownloads Twitter just to pay respects to CS:GO legends FalleN and Imperial
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major is already shaping up to be a legendary event after only two days of the Challengers Stage. The majority of maps and series have gone the distance, and the raucous Rio crowd has been electric since the first minute. Day two ended with yet another...
dotesports.com
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
dotesports.com
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
Stardew Valley meets Breath of the Wild in this newly resurfaced open-world life-sim
MeetLight's influences range from Breath of the Wild to My Neighbor Totoro
Comments / 0