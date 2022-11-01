Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe clarifies that he didn't get ripped just to play Weird Al Yankovic and says the filmmakers 'found it funny' that he just really is that muscular
Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird" Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," itself a parody of deeply serious musician biopics.
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
"Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
How to Watch and Stream 'Weird: The Al Yankovic' Story
The most anticipated musical biopic film of 2022 is almost available to stream worldwide – so where can Weird Al fans watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The film features Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, playing Weird Al with a comic blend of parody and realism (in the trailer at least anyway) that the real Al would be proud of.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
theplaylist.net
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
A.V. Club
"Weird Al" Yankovic talks about his biopic spoof, "alpha-nerd" Daniel Radcliffe, and dealing with the "Devil's squeezebox"
Michael Jackson stole “Eat It” from Weird Al Yankovic and reinvented it as “Beat It.” Weird Al dated Madonna and they wound up on a wacky adventure that involved Pablo Escobar. That and more happens—brilliantly, hysterically, and with just the tiniest grain of truth getting in the way—in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, the high-energy, frizzy-haired guy who plays the accordion, performs a mean polka, and has entertained a couple of generations of fans with parodies of hit songs, is the subject of a biopic. Only, Weird pulls a fast one, spoofing the biopic genre.
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Watch: 'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
NME
Rainn Wilson doesn’t want to be remembered for playing Dwight in ‘The Office’
Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, has said he wants to be remembered for playing a different role. The actor, who played the character in the US sitcom across nine seasons, was asked what project from his career he’d want people unfamiliar with his work to watch first.
New movies this week: Watch 'Banshees of Inisherin,' stream the 'Weird' Al Yankovic biopic
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' and Daniel Radcliffe gets 'Weird.'
A Christmas Story Christmas: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The HBO Max Movie
A Christmas Story Christmas comes to HBO Max this fall. Here's everything you need to know about it.
EW.com
Chris Farley's early life chronicled in new graphic novel co-written by his brother Kevin
A new graphic novel will chronicle comedy legend Chris Farley's childhood journey to superstardom on Saturday Night Live and beyond. Farley's brother, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Farley, has teamed up with writer Frank Marraffino (Marvel Zombies, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It) and artist Ryan Dunlavey (The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic) for Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story, set to offer an intimate portrait of the comedy icon who became a breakout star on SNL in the 1990s.
27 Exceptional Tweets About “Tàr” I Rounded Up Exclusively For The 17 Lesbians Who Have Seen It So Far
Lydia Tàr is not real. But she kind of is.
‘A Deadly Education’: Meera Menon To Direct Adaptation Of Naomi Novik’s Fantasy Novel For Universal
Universal Pictures has tapped Meera Menon (Ms. Marvel) to direct its film adaptation of the fantasy A Deadly Education — the first title in the bestselling Scholomance Trilogy by Naomi Novik. Published by Del Rey in September of 2020, A Deadly Education introduces readers to Galadriel “El” Higgins, a sorceress studying at the school of black magic known as the Scholomance, who looks to survive at the storied institution through graduation, while getting a grip on her abilities. Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World Dominion) and Shantha Susman are adapting the screenplay. Carly Kleinbart brought the project in to Universal and is overseeing development...
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
Comments / 0