jocoreport.com
Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
2 Fayetteville men arrested, accused of shooting into vehicles of Robeson County deputies
Authorities arrested two Fayetteville men accused of shooting into the vehicles of two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies during a chase. The chase happened early Monday morning after deputies saw the SUV matched a vehicle description used in several breaking and entering of businesses in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
jocoreport.com
Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner
CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page. Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a […]
jocoreport.com
Angier Man Linked To Break-Ins
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 34 year-old Angier man is facing numerous charges after detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office linked him to several recent breaks-ins. Tyler Grey Olive of the 14400 block of NC Highway 210, Angier is accused of breaking into a barn in the 4000 block of Raleigh Road, Clayton. The theft was discovered October 4. The victim reported several items were taken including motor oil, kayak paddles, and a bike.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
WRAL
One wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
jocoreport.com
Electronic Highway Message Boards Shot
CLAYTON – Authorities believe the same person or persons may be responsible for shooting two portable highway electronic message boards in Johnston County. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday, October 27th. A DOT contractor reported that two message boards were riddled with bullets on the...
Goldsboro police arrest man wanted in deadly September shooting
Goldsboro Police said Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, was taken into custody Thursday in the September shooting death of another man.
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
Man who tried to rob Robeson County bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
jocoreport.com
Rash Of Car Break-Ins Reported
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a rash of car break-ins. Most of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The suspects reportedly targeted vehicles in the Archer Lodge, Flowers Plantation, and Thanksgiving areas. At least 16 people reported their cars were broken into while parked outside their homes. Cash,...
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
cbs17
Arrest made in fatal Raleigh Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The person suspected to have shot three juveniles, killing one on Halloween night at a North Raleigh apartment complex, has been arrested. Raleigh police announced the arrest Thursday morning, only sharing that the suspect is a male juvenile. The Monday night shooting took place just...
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
cbs17
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
