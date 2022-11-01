Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. The strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Helena Valley; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
