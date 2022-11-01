ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State TE commit Andrew Rappleyea receives fourth star

Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy tight end and Penn State commit Andrew Rappleyea made the jump from three-star prospect to four-star recruit on Thursday afternoon. Rappleyea is the latest Nittany Lions pledge to become a four-star recruit, joining offensive linemen J'ven Williams, Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receivers Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor as the 14th four-star prospect in the class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State vs Indiana preview; breaking down the Hoosiers

Penn State continues its Big Ten football schedule into November with a visit to Indiana. Ranked 15th in initial College Football Playoff rankings, the Nittany Lions are no longer a Big Ten title contender after dropping October games against Michigan and Ohio State, but are viewed as a favorite to reach 10 regular-season wins and a high-quality bowl, due in part to an accommodating schedule.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Penn State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
DUBOIS, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
247Sports

247Sports

