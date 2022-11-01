Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State
James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Penn State TE commit Andrew Rappleyea receives fourth star
Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy tight end and Penn State commit Andrew Rappleyea made the jump from three-star prospect to four-star recruit on Thursday afternoon. Rappleyea is the latest Nittany Lions pledge to become a four-star recruit, joining offensive linemen J'ven Williams, Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receivers Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor as the 14th four-star prospect in the class.
PODCAST: Penn State vs Indiana preview; breaking down the Hoosiers
Penn State continues its Big Ten football schedule into November with a visit to Indiana. Ranked 15th in initial College Football Playoff rankings, the Nittany Lions are no longer a Big Ten title contender after dropping October games against Michigan and Ohio State, but are viewed as a favorite to reach 10 regular-season wins and a high-quality bowl, due in part to an accommodating schedule.
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke Says Ohio State Needed the Challenge of Playing Penn State to Prepare for Michigan, Buckeyes Recap Win over Nittany Lions
For three quarters, Penn State gave Ohio State everything it could handle. But the Buckeyes eventually pulled away from their Big Ten foe in the fourth, winning a road matchup 44-31 on Saturday. The win against Penn State is sure to give Ohio State players even more confidence moving forward...
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses ongoing evaluation at QB position for Penn State
James Franklin has been asked about Drew Allar a lot this season. The question came up once again at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Sean Clifford had 4 turnovers in the loss to Ohio State. Three of them were interceptions and he also lost a fumble after getting sacked by J.T. Tuimoloau.
Digital Collegian
New assistant coach Maggie Lucas ‘knows what it takes to win’ with Penn State women’s basketball
Record-holder. Winner. Legend. All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas. You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.
Ten Takeaways: Penn State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
College wrestling rankings: Penn State No. 1 in preseason Top 30 for 2022-23, per InterMat
College wrestling is back, now that the calendar has turned to November. Teams are set to take the mats with opening dual meets and early-season tournaments on the horizon. Penn State is No. 1 in the preseason top 30 rankings, according to InterMat. The Big Ten is the dominant conference, as Iowa and Ohio State are also in the top 5.
d9and10sports.com
Obama Academy Opts Not to Play DuBois; 2A Title Game Moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
DUBOIS, Pa. – On Tuesday, Obama Academy informed DuBois that it was opting out of its subregional playoff volleyball game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and in the process the D9 2A title game between Kane and Keystone will now be played at 7 p.m. at DuBois instead of 7:30 p.m.
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
webbweekly.com
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0