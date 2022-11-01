Disney+ Subscribers Are Getting Early Access to Exclusive Merchandise, and It's Already Selling Out

Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022): As of 1pm GMT, the PS5 is in stock at 9 different retailers in the UK after selling out at Very. You can still buy the PS5 from Studio, AO, Currys, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes, BT Shop, Scan and ShopTo. Below, we’ve outlined the best PS5 bundle deals available today. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
The Verge
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Warner Bros Discovery Reports Underwhelming Revenue, Says New Streaming Service Coming Earlier
Warner Bros. Discovery reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates on revenue. The company has been undergoing significant cost-cutting measures, and expects restructuring efforts to be substantially completed by the end of 2024. CEO David Zaslav also announced that the merged version of the company's HBO...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2
Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena contents in Brothers’ War pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer MTG Arena players two pre-order bundles for the upcoming The Brothers’ War set, featuring bonus products. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases the epic battle between Mishra and Urza on the plane of Dominaria. The set is also slated to include a large number of Artifacts, both creatures, and non-creatures. Starting on Oct. 27, players can pre-order a pack or play bundle from the MTG Arena store.
NME
PlayStation confirms 2023 release date for the PSVR2
PlayStation has confirmed that the PSVR2 will launch early next year, with pre-orders going live in a few weeks. The PlayStation VR2 will launch February 22, 2023, according to an announcement from Sony. The PSVR2 will have a recommended retail price of £529.99 and come with the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2...
Call Of Duty Won't Be Xbox Exclusive 'As Long As There's A PlayStation To Ship To'
The largest video game acquisition of all time faces significant hurdles in getting approved. The deal has also encountered concerns from gamers that one of the highest-selling franchises of all time could become exclusive to one console. What Happened: Earlier this year, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced plans to buy Activision...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
Digital Trends
Pokémon fans: GameStop has a huge selection from new releases to the classics
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the greatest things about the Pokémon universe, whether you’re a fan of the TV series or the games, is that there is truly something for everyone and nearly every age. It also transcends generations, because even though it was first introduced in the late ’90s, there’s still a ton of new content and gear released each year. It means that fans of the series can connect, and it doesn’t matter what generation of Pokémon is your favorite. As a father of two children under 10, personally, this is amazing because it means I can bond with them over something we all love, although they have their own unique experiences. The Pokémon I love aren’t necessarily the same Pokémon they love, but it’s cool because it all jives.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Android Authority
The PSVR 2 finally gets a price and release date
The PSVR 2 will sell for $550 and release in February. PlayStation has revealed the price and release date for the PSVR 2. The virtual reality headset will sell for $549.99, €599.99, £529.99, ¥74,980. It is scheduled for launch on February 22, 2023. For the last several...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avatar 2' Trailer Shows Off Pandora Ahead of Film's Release
The new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been released, revealing some of what is in store for viewers who have been waiting more than a decade to see the sequel to director James Cameron's epic first "Avatar" film. The 2009 movie was ground-breaking in terms of technological...
Shopping For Men Made Easy! 25 Unique Gifts for Men Under $50 So You Can Stay On Budget
Guys are not the easiest to shop for and sometimes we think spending more money is the answer when we're stumped. Whether it's his birthday, a special occasion or for the holidays, we researched the all of the most unique gifts for men under $50. If he's a techie, fitness buff, sports fanatic or self-care guru, we have tons of affordable gift options for him listed below.
Comments / 0